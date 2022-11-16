Microsoft is rolling out multiplayer Solitaire and Minesweeper for its Teams platform

To help even physically separated coworkers find new ways to bond at work, Microsoft is rolling out multiplayer versions of some of its classic computer games, including Solitaire and Minesweeper.

The games, part of a new Games for Work app for Microsoft Teams, come after a 2019 Brigham Young University study cited by Microsoft found that newly formed work teams saw a 20% boost in productivity after 45 minutes of team video game play. The new app will give companies an easy way to set up play sessions with games with familiar rules, and some nostalgic appeal.

[Image: courtesy of Microsoft]

“People have been playing them, some of them, since they were kids,” says Nancy Baym, senior principal research manager at Microsoft. “It’s kind of like, if you own a bunch of decks of cards, why wouldn’t you leave them on the tables in the lounge?”

In addition to a competitive, not-so-solitary version of Solitaire that also allows for spectators, and a cooperative version of Microsoft that aims to let teams have fun practicing collective problem-solving, the games app includes a version of Microsoft’s Wordament, a find-the-word puzzle game similar to Boggle. Another game, called IceBreakers, is perhaps more of a traditional team-building tool, posing “this or that”-style questions, like asking players which of two pizza toppings they’d prefer.