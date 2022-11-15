Flight cancellations have been so bad, these 6 airlines were required to pay $600 million in refunds

The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) said today that six airlines were required to refund passengers over $600 million due to flights that were canceled or “significantly changed.” An “enforcement action” against the airlines came after thousands of passengers did not receive prompt refunds for their canceled or significantly changed flights, the DOT said.

The department said it was also assessing civil penalties against the carriers—to the tune of $7.25 million—for “extreme delays” in doling out the refunds. Under DOT rules, airlines are required to provide refunds for canceled flights in a timely manner. Canceled flights, of course, have increased dramatically since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to a press release by the DOT, six airlines fall under the order. Those include:

Frontier Airlines , which was required to refund $222 million worth of tickets

, which was required to refund $222 million worth of tickets Air India , which was required to refund $121.5 million

, which was required to refund $121.5 million TAP Portugal , which was required to refund $126.5 million

, which was required to refund $126.5 million Aeromexico , which was required to refund $13.6 million

, which was required to refund $13.6 million El Al , which was required was refund $61.9 million

, which was required was refund $61.9 million Avianca, which was required was refund $76.8 million

As you can see from the list, only one of those airlines—Frontier—is a U.S.-based carrier. However, federal law applies its rules to all airlines that operate both from and within the United States.