DroneUp has partnered with Walmart to make home deliveries even faster

In just a few years, drones have gone from a futuristic, Jetsons-like idea to something that’s routinely delivering your Hamburger Helper.
Part of that success is thanks to drone operator DroneUp, which has been working with Walmart to get consumers in a handful of states their lightweight goods in as little as half an hour.
The partnership marks a new era of success for the company. Founded in 2016 by CEO Tom Walker, DroneUp uses a range of drones produced by third parties, and the model varies based on the client’s needs. Other clients and partners reportedly include Brookfield Properties, Quest Diagnostics, and NATO Allied Command.
Government agencies and companies are still figuring out where drones fit into daily life. Consumers, meanwhile, are starting to get used to seeing drones operate. As use cases emerge, one of the industry’s bright spots so far has come within the retail sector, which has long struggled with last-mile delivery logistics and supply chain efficiency options.
The new kind of delivery fulfills orders quickly and at a low cost, also allowing for fewer emissions when people need things like COVID-19 tests, diapers, or hot dog buns.
“When we started exploring drone delivery at DroneUp, we saw a tremendous opportunity to revolutionize a key component of the retail and logistics industry by offering a unique alternative to last-mile delivery,” Walker says.