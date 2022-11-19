DroneUp has partnered with Walmart to make home deliveries even faster

This article is about one of the honorees of Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech awards for 2022. Read about all the winners here .

In just a few years, drones have gone from a futuristic, Jetsons-like idea to something that’s routinely delivering your Hamburger Helper.

Part of that success is thanks to drone operator DroneUp, which has been working with Walmart to get consumers in a handful of states their lightweight goods in as little as half an hour.

The partnership marks a new era of success for the company. Founded in 2016 by CEO Tom Walker, DroneUp uses a range of drones produced by third parties, and the model varies based on the client’s needs. Other clients and partners reportedly include Brookfield Properties, Quest Diagnostics, and NATO Allied Command.