More people can now book party buses on Uber

Uber is partnering with travel booking firm Viator and restaurant reservation company OpenTable so consumers can book more experiences on its core app.

The partnerships are part of a broader expansion of ride and delivery features announced Monday that are framed around making the holiday season more convenient.

“The holiday does come with a level of hecticness,” says Uber’s Chief Product Officer, Sundeep Jain. “There’s logistics to manage if you’re traveling from one place to another or there’s logistics to manage if someone’s even visiting you. There’s gifts you have to give somebody, you have to fight lines and retail stores to buy the right thing for the right person, so it can also be a time that’s a little bit hectic.”

Consumers are now able to send multiple packages at once to different destinations as part of its courier service called Uber Connect. With Eats, shoppers can now send food and other goods to friends, and have the option to schedule gift cards ahead of time. It’s also launching a dedicated “Holiday Shop” that will highlight a curated selection of grocery, convenience, and alcohol items for delivery.