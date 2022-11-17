Astranis’s MicroGEO is a high-flying new take on satellite broadband

This article is about one of the honorees of Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech awards for 2022. Read about all the winners here.

Where other satellite-broadband startups go low, Astranis is going high. This San Francisco-based firm aims to provide cheaper connectivity from space—not with a constellation of compact satellites in low Earth orbit, like the Starlink satellites from Elon Musk’s SpaceX, but with far fewer compact satellites in geostationary orbit.

That 22,236-mile altitude has been the traditional home of communications satellites because placing one over the Equator there will keep it over the same spot on Earth.

“Geostationary orbit is historically one of the most valuable pieces of real estate in the entire solar system,” says Astranis CEO John Gedmark.