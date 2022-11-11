Content moderation experts: Elon Musk is going about policing hate speech on Twitter all wrong

From Eli Lilly offering insulin for free to Mario giving you the middle finger on behalf of Nintendo America, it’s fair to say that the last few days on Twitter have been odd. The times are a-changin’, and with it, so is Twitter’s approach to what is and isn’t acceptable on its platform.

As the new Twitter starts to take shape, Musk’s promise to redraw its content moderation policy to better match his free speech beliefs has come with its own challenges—not least because he’s laid off half of the company’s staff, including the moderation team’s leader.

Musk’s approach to content moderation and the limits of free speech have been outlined in various, sometimes contradictory, public statements. We have known for months that he is a self-described “free speech maximalist,” who claims to have lodged his bid to take over Twitter in order to return free speech to the platform. Yet, since taking over Twitter, that approach seems to have softened.

“There’s a big difference between freedom of speech and freedom of reach,” he told advertisers in a November 9 Twitter Space, hosted by Twitter ads chief Robin Wheeler (who days later would resign, and then promptly un-resign, from her position). He compared speech and reach on Twitter to preaching in Times Square. “Right now, there’s going to be somebody saying something crazy,” he said. “We don’t throw them in prison for that, but we also don’t put them on a gigantic billboard.”