The beginner’s guide to using Quora

Quora is a surprisingly useful place to find interesting answers to all sorts of questions. Questions are organized in categories, so you can learn stuff about architecture or astrophysics, zoology or Zorro.
Or pose your own questions. Readers upvote the most valuable answers, which float to the top. Respondents typically share their credentials, which helps in assessing answers’ credibility.
What’s unique about Quora?
What I like most about Quora is that answers to questions about specific companies or scientific topics are often answered by people with relevant expertise. For example, Steve Case, the founder of America Online, explained how much AOL spent in the 1990s to mail millions of CD-ROMs to acquire customers. Other AOL alums added details.
What to use Quora for
Ask. Pose a scientific, historical or cultural curiosity question that’s been on your mind and get a diverse range of free answers. Ask about anything: newsletters, BTS, unusual fruit or anything else you can think of. It’s like Wikipedia in question form.
Search. Type in the name of a company, politician, author, animal or anything else to find a page full of interesting — and sometimes odd — questions and answers. Example: the Angela Merkel page features a mix of input from amateurs, historians and specialists.
Answer. Sharing your expertise on Quora is easy — once you’ve created a free account, answer any question of interest. You generally won’t earn anything, though in 2021 Quora+ launched to enable subscriptions for premium answers. Some revenue flows back to select answerers. Whether or not you earn anything, you can help curious students or clear up a questioner’s confusion.