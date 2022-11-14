The beginner’s guide to using Quora

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here .

Quora is a surprisingly useful place to find interesting answers to all sorts of questions. Questions are organized in categories, so you can learn stuff about architecture or astrophysics, zoology or Zorro.

Or pose your own questions. Readers upvote the most valuable answers, which float to the top. Respondents typically share their credentials, which helps in assessing answers’ credibility.

What’s unique about Quora?

What I like most about Quora is that answers to questions about specific companies or scientific topics are often answered by people with relevant expertise. For example, Steve Case, the founder of America Online, explained how much AOL spent in the 1990s to mail millions of CD-ROMs to acquire customers. Other AOL alums added details.