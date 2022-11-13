Your company’s TikTok strategy needs a Rashad Assir

Rashad Assir had every intention of joining corporate America in the most traditional sense. With a degree in industrial engineering from Virginia Tech, he began meeting with consulting firms around 2016—and it wasn’t long before he realized how ridiculously rote the interview process is.

“Everyone’s entering this sort of robotic mode,” Assir says. “And it felt like there was room for observational comedy.” So he started posting videos of himself to friends on Snapchat rattling off interview clichés like “my biggest weakness is that I’m a perfectionist!” “I got a ton of really good engagement from my 12 followers,” he notes.

Posting the same content on Instagram got Assir some traction beyond his dedicated dozen. And, as has been custom with many creators during 2020, his TikTok videos are what caught fire during the pandemic, pulling him into content creation and away from business. Well, sort of. @corporayshid How was your weekend? #monday #smalltalk #corporatelife #millenial #fyp #farmersmarket #livingthedream ♬ original sound – Corporayshid Assir’s postgrad experiences as a tech consultant and account executive were ideal fodder for his brand of comedy that calls out everyday workplace situations such as interacting with a new hire, post-weekend small talk, and mansplaining CEOs. That content caught the attention of Josh Machiz, a partner at the VC firm Redpoint Ventures, who reached out to Assir with an offer to build the company’s presence on TikTok. “Having worked in tech and having had some experience in content, I had proven that I could build a following,” says Assir who joined the company full-time in February. “And I think that was a unique combination of skills that fit nicely into what their vision for content strategy was.”

