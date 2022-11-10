What’s happening with FTX? Here’s the latest on the downfall of a shining beacon of crypto

For the third time this year, the crypto world is careening—this time, after the downfall of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, a giant in the space. FTX’s liquidity crisis sent token prices off a cliff, as well as the community spiraling over the stunning revelation that a shining beacon of crypto was now underwater.

After a whirlwind 72 hours, details have tumbled out suggesting FTX was fighting an internal battle to stay afloat for months now. Three people familiar with the exchange’s operations told Reuters that in May and June, FTX’s sister company, trading firm Alameda Research, suffered devastating losses in the wake of the two crashes precipitated by the Terra-Luna tokens and the Celsius network. FTX chief Sam Bankman-Fried then made the call to bail out Alameda with $4 billion in FTX funds, which appear to have been transferred in September, based on blockchain analytics. According to the Reuters report, Bankman-Fried did not tell any other executives of the move, fearing it might be leaked to the public.

In a report from the Wall Street Journal, a source shared that FTX used customer assets to fund some of Alameda’s risky bets. In investor meetings this week, Bankman-Fried revealed that Alameda currently owes FTX about $10 billion, sources told the Journal. They also said that FTX had a total of $16 billion in customer assets—meaning it lent more than half to Alameda.

We’ve reached out to FTX for comment about the reports and will update this post if we hear back.