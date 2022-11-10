Twitter pauses Twitter Blue after fake ‘verified’ accounts explode

The launch of Twitter’s $8 per month paid-for verification, said skeptics, would lead to a tsunami of spoof accounts—and it appears those concerns are coming true.

Despite Musk’s claims that the pay system would “defeat the bots and trolls,” Twitter has been inundated with “verified” fake accounts that are getting a lot of attention, much to the chagrin of the companies and personalities they’re spoofing.

Twitter is hustling to deactivate these accounts, but it’s akin to an endless game of Whac-a-Mole (though one where Elon Musk pockets $8 for every troll who wants to play). Before the company is able to remove the fakes, though, many of the posts are being retweeted thousands of times, perhaps from people who are sharing the joke in addition to those who are unaware they’re being fooled. (Update: On Friday, Twitter appeared to have paused the new verification program after the abuse.)