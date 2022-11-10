Twitter pauses Twitter Blue after fake ‘verified’ accounts explode

People warned Elon Musk this was going to happen.
The launch of Twitter’s $8 per month paid-for verification, said skeptics, would lead to a tsunami of spoof accounts—and it appears those concerns are coming true.
Despite Musk’s claims that the pay system would “defeat the bots and trolls,” Twitter has been inundated with “verified” fake accounts that are getting a lot of attention, much to the chagrin of the companies and personalities they’re spoofing.
Twitter is hustling to deactivate these accounts, but it’s akin to an endless game of Whac-a-Mole (though one where Elon Musk pockets $8 for every troll who wants to play). Before the company is able to remove the fakes, though, many of the posts are being retweeted thousands of times, perhaps from people who are sharing the joke in addition to those who are unaware they’re being fooled. (Update: On Friday, Twitter appeared to have paused the new verification program after the abuse.)
Some of the accounts being faked are big names.
None, perhaps, was bigger than Twitter itself. A troll appears to have impersonated the social media site itself to defraud users, offering Twitter Blue for “free” to crypto/NFT holders who authenticated their wallet assets. That tweet received thousands of retweets and quote tweets.
Nintendo of America, meanwhile, saw a realistic-looking account pop up that featured Mario giving onlookers the middle finger for roughly two hours. The tweet, which used the name “nintendoofus,” was retweeted more than 2,300 times before it was taken down.