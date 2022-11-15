It’s got 1.2 million square feet, but most of this giant library has no books at all

Popping up on the edge of the largest park in Shanghai, the city’s newest library looks a bit like a towering cruise ship sailing through the canopy of trees below. Covering more than 1.2 million square feet across seven stories and two additional pavilions below, the Shanghai East Library is a giant vessel in its own right. It carries not only books and the kinds of study spaces libraries have always had, but a variety of community, social, and cultural spaces that show how the library as an institution is evolving.