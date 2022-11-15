Fast company logo
Shanghai’s new library will house 4.8 million books, but most of its footprint is dedicated to open community space.

It’s got 1.2 million square feet, but most of this giant library has no books at all

BY Nate Berg

Popping up on the edge of the largest park in Shanghai, the city’s newest library looks a bit like a towering cruise ship sailing through the canopy of trees below. Covering more than 1.2 million square feet across seven stories and two additional pavilions below, the Shanghai East Library is a giant vessel in its own right. It carries not only books and the kinds of study spaces libraries have always had, but a variety of community, social, and cultural spaces that show how the library as an institution is evolving.

Nate Berg is a staff writer at Fast Company, where he writes about design, architecture, urban development, and industrial design. He has written for publications including the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, the Atlantic, Wired, the Guardian, Dwell, Wallpaper, and Curbed More

