Twitter blue check mark: Here’s how to see who paid for their verified badge

As we enter the third chaotic week since Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, nothing has become more contentious on the platform than the blue “verified” badge, which Musk had promised would become a commodity that people could pay for via the Twitter Blue subscription service.
And in a move likely to draw even more ire, Twitter users can now see who has paid for their blue badge and who hasn’t.
Twitter blue badge verification: a brief history
Historically, the blue badge (aka the blue check mark) served an important function: It told you that the account was actually the person or organization it claimed to be. This is why the blue badge was also known as the “verified badge,” because Twitter actually verified the people or organizations behind it. (Individuals would need to submit government-issued IDs to prove their identity, for example.)
Since the blue verified badge was limited to notable users—politicians, journalists, accomplished creatives, business persons, etc—having a blue badge quickly became a social media status symbol. But the blue badge also drew lots of hate, especially against journalists who had it. To those condemning the blue badge, many argued that its exclusivity diminished some viewpoints while elevating the opinions of those in, particularly, left-leaning media (although plenty in right-wing media had the blue badge as well).
The blue verification badge loses its meaning in the Musk era
Enter Elon Musk, the self-declared free speech absolutist. Musk’s primary focus since acquiring Twitter has been opening the blue badge to anyone who wants it—or, at least, is willing to pay $8 a month to a billionaire. But in opening the blue badge to anyone, the symbol has lost its former cachet, because now anyone can get the blue badge by subscribing to Twitter Blue, not because of the position they hold or their accomplishments.
But the blue badge has also lost its “verification” purpose, too. Those who get the blue badge by signing up for Twitter Blue don’t actually have their identities verified by Twitter. This has led to concern from governing institutions, annoyance from previously verified investors like Mark Cuban, and mockery from people who suspect that only the vain would pay a billionaire eight bucks a month for some blue pixels.
Twitter lets you see who’s paid for a blue check mark (for now)
One thing people buying blue badges through the Twitter Blue service should be aware of is that anyone can see you’ve purchased your badge instead of previously being verified by Twitter when the blue badge meant something.