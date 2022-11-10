Gen Z voters are a force to be reckoned with

While boomers are still mistaking millennials for Gen Z, some zoomers are old enough to vote and even eligible to run for Congress. According to exit polls from Edison Research and the AP VoteCast poll, about one in eight voters in this year’s midterms were younger than 30, with voters ages 18 to 29 primarily voting Democrat. Here are some notable takeaways from the youth turnout in the 2022 midterm elections.
- Gen Z goes to Congress. Maxwell Alejandro Frost, a 25-year-old Democrat, won his election in Florida’s 10th Congressional District over Republican Calvin Wimbish.
- The youth turned out in droves. According to Tufts, 27% of voters ages 18 to 29 cast their ballots in the 2022 midterms, the second-highest youth turnout in the last three decades, with even higher turnout in some battleground states.
- Zoomers were instrumental in battleground states. In Pennsylvania, Gen Z delivered an overwhelming boost for Democrat John Fetterman, with 70% of voters ages 18 to 29 voting for the progressive candidate in the highly contested Senate race.
- Gen Z also leaned left. With 63% of young voters supporting Democratic candidates running for the House of Representatives and 35% voting Republican, Gen Z is the only age group that overwhelmingly supported Democrats.
- The youngest voting bloc is also the country’s most diverse. Some 89% of young Black voters and 68% of young Latino voters backed a Democratic House candidate.