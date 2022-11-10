Gen Z voters are a force to be reckoned with

While boomers are still mistaking millennials for Gen Z, some zoomers are old enough to vote and even eligible to run for Congress. According to exit polls from Edison Research and the AP VoteCast poll, about one in eight voters in this year’s midterms were younger than 30, with voters ages 18 to 29 primarily voting Democrat. Here are some notable takeaways from the youth turnout in the 2022 midterm elections.