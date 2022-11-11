4 reasons veterans make excellent startup hires (and prove hard skills aren’t everything)

BY Jude Cramer4 minute read

By all accounts, when Mike LeBlanc came out of the military he was more than qualified to take on any number of professional roles. After serving 13 years in the Marine Corps as an infantry officer and intelligence officer, he was looking to enter the corporate world. But more than 50 applications later, he still hadn’t landed a job.

“I think that what a lot of people were seeing at that point was that I had a lot of leadership skills,” LeBlanc says. “But I didn’t have a lot of the hard skills, like working with Excel, or any background in finance—whatever the particular job needed.” So LeBlanc went back to school, earning his MBA from Harvard University and joining tech startup Cobalt Robotics, where he’s now president and chief operating officer. And though his Harvard education didn’t hurt, he doesn’t credit it with his success. “As I’ve actually been in this role, it’s not any of the hard skills in finance, it’s not a discounted cash flow that helps me really make the hard decisions,” LeBlanc says. “It’s all of my background and experience from being a Marine.”

Veterans like LeBlanc recognize that a lot of their military experience can get lost in translation on a résumé: “When you look at a sheet of paper, looking at a military background can look like alphabet soup,” LeBlanc admits. But if startups can see beyond the literal to recognize the wealth of skills and experience veterans bring to the table, they may find these hires invaluable to their growth and success. Grit Though the stakes are different, the uncertainty and shifting demands of military service are similar to those of working at a startup; both require high levels of grit and determination. Stephen Giattino, an Army veteran and current chief of staff at healthcare startup Easy Health, sees that whatever-it-takes attitude as one of his fellow veterans’ most valuable assets. “In the startup world, there’s constant adversity, there’s constant ambiguity. And you just have to be willing to put your head down and keep on moving—adjust when you need to, but keep on moving forward through it,” he says. “A veteran is going to have that grit and resilience. You give them a problem to solve, they’re gonna get from point A to point B.”

