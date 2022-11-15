Looking for cheap or free live TV? Try these 4 services

So your cable bill is out of control and you’re looking to cut the cord by streaming video over the internet. It’s an exciting feeling, no?

Problem is, once you finally settle on a streaming TV service, it’s not uncommon to see your new bill creep up toward cable bill territory.

Case in point: My YouTube TV bill is somehow $96 a month!

Don’t be a sucker like me. There are a handful of cheap and free services that’ll scratch your live TV itch. Here’s a look at some worth considering.