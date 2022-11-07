3 key takeaways on election integrity from ex-Twitter, Facebook employees

The midterms are nearly here, which means social media platforms’ ability to police content and protect against misinformation will soon be put to the test again. Unfortunately, many of those tech companies are surrounded in controversy: Twitter headquarters, for example, has been in utter chaos since Elon Musk’s takeover last month, and Meta is expected to announce layoffs this week.

How might that uncertainty impact tomorrow’s results? Fast Company’s Mark Sullivan took to Twitter Spaces to ask Katie Harbath, Facebook’s former public policy director, and Edward Perez, Twitter’s former director of product management for societal health, their thoughts on how social platforms can uphold election integrity during the midterms.

Below, three key takeaways from their conversation.

Twitter’s layoffs could hinder its content moderation—depending on who got fired

Though Perez hailed Twitter’s employees as hardworking, diligent, and capable, he worries that there simply aren’t enough employees to tackle the challenge of moderating midterms coverage—especially not after last week’s mass layoffs at the company. “I don’t think we can diminish what the chaos of the layoffs has done,” Perez says. “It’s not entirely clear, and it’s not easy to know who is still left there and how their capabilities might have been impacted.”