Live election results: 4 ways to track the 2022 midterms in real time

Election night is finally here, and depending on whom you ask, the future of democracy may hang in the balance this time around. At the very least, the future of Congress does. Whether you are expecting Republicans to take back both chambers in a so-called red wave or Democrats to show up in large numbers—buoyed by high-stakes social issues and swarms of energized Gen-Z voters—the results of this year’s midterm election cycle will be closely watched in states all across the country, even if we may not know the final outcome for days or even weeks.

Either way, expect no shortage of down-to-the-wire contests: According to Cook Political Report, some 36 congressional races were seen as toss-ups going into Election Day, with key races in 26 Democratic districts and 10 Republican ones. Over in the Senate, four races were seen as toss-ups: the Arizona seat currently held by Mark Kelly; the Georgia seat currently held by Raphael Warnock; the Nevada seat currently held by Catherine Cortez Masto; and an open seat in Pennsylvania, where Democrat John Fetterman is facing off against Republican Mehmet Oz.

In addition to Congress, 36 states have governor races this year, with five states—Arizona, Kansas, Nevada, Oregon, and Wisconsin—being seen as toss-ups. In other words, if nail-biters are your thing, you’ll have plenty to keep you occupied tonight and in the days ahead.