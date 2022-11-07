Elon Musk urges followers to vote Republican. How much sway could he have on the election?

Back in April, Elon Musk advocated that Twitter should be a politically neutral company . Taking sides, he said, would “upset the far right and the far left equally” and could impact the “public trust” of the platform. In September, he doubled down , saying, “I would prefer to stay out of politics.”

Monday morning, however, with the midterm elections less than 24 hours away, the new owner, CEO, and “Complaint Hotline Operator” of Twitter recommended his 115 million followers vote for a Republican Congress on Tuesday.

To independent-minded voters:



Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

The question now is: How many independent voters will follow his advice?

Based on polling data, there seems to be little ambiguity when it comes to the 2022 elections, even among independents. People appear pretty determined on how they plan to vote. Partisanship remains at an all-time high, and hot-button issues like abortion have divided most voters. But Musk has proved influential before.