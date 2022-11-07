Fast company logo
Musk has convinced his 115 million Twitter followers to buy Dogecoin, Burnt Hair perfume, and Tesla Tequila. Will they follow his lead in politics?

Elon Musk urges followers to vote Republican. How much sway could he have on the election?

[Source photo: Sora Shimazaki/Pexels; Steve Jurvetson/Flickr]

BY Chris Morris3 minute read

Back in April, Elon Musk advocated that Twitter should be a politically neutral company. Taking sides, he said, would “upset the far right and the far left equally” and could impact the “public trust” of the platform. In September, he doubled down, saying, “I would prefer to stay out of politics.”

Monday morning, however, with the midterm elections less than 24 hours away, the new owner, CEO, and “Complaint Hotline Operator” of Twitter recommended his 115 million followers vote for a Republican Congress on Tuesday.

The question now is: How many independent voters will follow his advice?

Based on polling data, there seems to be little ambiguity when it comes to the 2022 elections, even among independents. People appear pretty determined on how they plan to vote. Partisanship remains at an all-time high, and hot-button issues like abortion have divided most voters. But Musk has proved influential before.

Musk classified himself as a “moderate, and neither Republican nor Democrat” on the All-In podcast back in May. He says he has historically voted Democratic, but despite that, he has attracted a significant number of right-wing followers in recent years, as he sparred with President Joe Biden and advocated bringing back Conservative favorites who were previously banned on Twitter, including Donald Trump.

Musk’s followers certainly pay attention to his comments. As the world’s richest man and one with significant social media “charisma,” he has a rabid fanbase ready and willing to shell out for his flights of business fancy.

Last month, he sold $1 million worth of a perfume called “Burnt Hair” in just a few hours, garnering $100 per bottle. In early 2018, his Boring Company sold $10 million worth of flamethrowers at $500 apiece. And the 420 bottles of Tesla Tequila (selling for $420 each) sold out almost instantly.

