Zoom is launching email and calendar tools in a bid to get users to spend more time with Zoom

As part of its Zoomtopia conference this week, the video chat giant is launching email and calendar tools in beta. Users will be able to access email services such as Gmail and Outlook inside the Zoom app, and Zoom will also offer its own email service with end-to-end encrypted messaging between Zoom email users.

Cari Dick, a Zoom senior product marketing manager, said in a briefing to reporters that the goal is to eliminate the “toggle tax” that comes from switching between apps hundreds of times per day. She cited a Harvard Business Review study that estimated people spend roughly four hours per week bouncing between applications. (The Information‘s Kevin McLaughlin first reported in September that Zoom may launch email and calendar products.)

But of course, the new email and calendar tools serve a business purpose for Zoom as well: By giving users another reason to stick around inside its own app, Zoom is trying to become more than a video chat provider and discourage anyone from switching over to the likes of Microsoft Teams or Google Workspace.