Where do I vote on Election Day 2022? This simple online tool tells you in seconds

Another Election Day is upon us. This year’s midterms are the Democrats’ to lose. As Vox notes , historically speaking, incumbent administrations are usually punished by the electorate in the midterms—no matter if the occupant of the White House is a Republican or Democrat.

Current polling shows that the Democrats may lose the House and Senate today, which would make it difficult for the Biden administration to get meaningful legislation passed for the final two years of his current term. However, Democrats are hoping that social and human rights issues, like the historic overturning of Roe v. Wade, will mobilize voters and get them to polling stations.

With that in mind, you may be wondering: Where is my polling station?

It’s a terrific question and the answer obviously depends on where you live. Thankfully, Vote.org has an excellent online tool that can tell you where your polling station is in seconds. Here’s how to use it: