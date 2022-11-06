Elon Musk hates advertising, and he’s driving away the customers who’d pay a lot more than $8

“Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!”
Obviously. Or given that the author of this sentiment was Elon Musk, newly anointed “Chief Twit,” aka CEO of Twitter, perhaps it’s better to wonder, Obviously?
It’s telling that one of the first public tweets by Musk as the platform’s new owner last week was a message to advertisers to ease their fears amid concerns about brand safety.
Musk ended his open letter by writing, “Twitter aspires to be the most respected advertising platform in the world that strengthens your brand and grows your enterprise. . . . Let us build something extraordinary together.”
This heartfelt message came almost exactly three years after Musk tweeted, “I hate advertising.” (After all, he famously has never spent money advertising Tesla, relying on his own self-promotional efforts instead.) His reassuring message also came just as a surge in hate speech hit Twitter. According to Princeton, New Jersey-based Network Contagion Research Institute, use of the N-word on Twitter increased by almost 500% in a 12-hour period after Musk closed the deal to purchase the platform.
Musk being Musk, his accommodating tone would not—could not—last. By Sunday, Musk retweeted (and then later deleted) a homophobic misinformation conspiracy theory about the violent assault on Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
If Madison Avenue had a Twitter bio like Musk, it too would have updated its location.