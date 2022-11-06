Elon Musk hates advertising, and he’s driving away the customers who’d pay a lot more than $8

“Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!”

Obviously. Or given that the author of this sentiment was Elon Musk, newly anointed “Chief Twit,” aka CEO of Twitter, perhaps it’s better to wonder, Obviously?

It’s telling that one of the first public tweets by Musk as the platform’s new owner last week was a message to advertisers to ease their fears amid concerns about brand safety.

Musk ended his open letter by writing, “Twitter aspires to be the most respected advertising platform in the world that strengthens your brand and grows your enterprise. . . . Let us build something extraordinary together.”