Woke is on the ballot this midterms

BY Joe Berkowitz9 minute read

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell may have pointedly declined to release an official policy agenda for the GOP heading into the midterms, but one emerged soon enough. It’s succinctly summarized in the 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference theme: “Awake Not Woke.”

Toward a unified theory of wokeness Dashing the hopes of anyone who thought this election cycle would find conservatives embracing wokeness, CPAC coincided with the release of Senator Rick Scott’s blueprint for taking back the majority, which was also heavy on culture war politics. While that plan proved a little too straightforward in its goals for sunsetting social security and other government programs, ideas such as officially declaring “there are two genders” and ending any reference to ethnicity on government forms aligned nicely with alternate agendas set by former VP Mike Pence and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, not to mention, uh, most GOP midterm campaigns. Wokeness is undeniably on the ballot this election—no matter whether most people understand the potential ramifications of voting against it. What even is woke? I’ll leave the answer to Senator Scott, who made fighting wokeness the centerpiece of his blueprint for rescuing America. “I don’t know what the definition of woke so much is,” he said when a reporter pressed him earlier this year. Probably because there is no set definition for it. There are plenty of explainers about the word’s origins, and how it gained popularity among Black activists protesting police brutality in Ferguson eight years ago. The important thing to know about the word at this point is that whatever it once may have meant, “woke” has since morphed into a catchall term for any left-leaning bogeyman. Being aware of the long history of racism in America is woke. Encouraging—or even just tolerating—gender expression is woke. And somehow, incredibly, believing in climate change or championing vaccines during a pandemic is also woke.

Subscribe to the Compass newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you daily Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

The nebulous nature of the word means that Donald Trump can say the Biden administration is “destroying [America] with woke” and the average outraged Fox News viewer doesn’t have to know exactly what he means in order to agree with him. Whatever their particular grievance—antiwhite racism, say, or Drag Queen Story Hour—it’s covered by the umbrella term. How we got here Many of the individual elements that comprise so-called wokeness have been anathema to conservatives for ages, but they all started to converge during the summer of 2020. Between the racial justice movement sparked by George Floyd’s murder at the hands of police, an increased focus on post-#MeToo cancel culture, and the confused messaging around COVID safety measures, a lot of scolding was going around at the time—justified and otherwise. Some people chose to learn from it, others chose to quietly ignore it, and others still chose to very loudly reframe it into a rallying cry around their own personal victimhood. Thus, the antiwoke movement was born.

If DeSantis has built a blueprint for using the power of elected office to fight wokeness, though, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has provided one for using the fight against wokeness to earn that power. Governor Youngkin notched an upset victory last fall over Terry McAuliffe in typically blue Virginia by appealing to parents outraged over mask mandates and CRT. “We actually have this critical race theory moved into all our schools in Virginia,” he said in the leadup to the election, without offering proof for this claim. (Perhaps because none existed.) Not long after Youngkin’s 2021 victory, and his subsequent tip line for “divisive” teaching practices, the idea of courting outraged parents began to look like a viable path for the GOP to reclaim the majority in 2022. Perhaps the real lesson from both DeSantis’ and Youngkin’s success is that any issue relating to so-called wokeness can gain traction if it’s framed around protecting children.

advertisement

So, what antiwoke policies will the party actually enact if they take back one or both chambers of Congress? A House GOP would have trouble getting any laws past President Biden’s veto power, especially if the Democrats maintain control of the Senate. However, a GOP majority could pass message bills and launch investigations to keep the antiwoke crusade in the headlines, and use debt ceiling standoffs to get the Dems to bend toward their will. Among their most likely targets is the U.S. military. Conservatives have spent the bulk of Biden’s term bemoaning how weak our military has become, due to diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and a vaccine mandate. Some have even falsely equated the former with CRT in the military, and claimed it constitutes an ideological purge against conservatives. “The CRT that I was raised on is the Combat Readiness Test, and that’s the only CRT we should teach,” House rep candidate Rick McCormick, a Marine veteran, said at CPAC in August.

Republicans have also said they plan to celebrate their majority with a surge of attacks on woke investing. That means potential pain for any large company that has sunk money into environmental, social, and governance initiatives, building off the billion-dollar loss Republican state treasurers inflicted on BlackRock recently as punishment for its ESG efforts. In an interview with Politico, House Financial Services Committee member Andy Barr promised a GOP majority would usher in “more aggressive oversight of the SEC’s proposed climate disclosure rule and the emphasis on climate risk at the Federal Reserve and other bank regulators.” What a comfort to voters struggling to make ends meet in an inflation-addled economy, to know their vote is going toward such worthy goals. “Won’t somebody think of the children?” What may be more troubling than the GOP’s specific policy proposals, though, are the vague ones like Kevin McCarthy’s suggestion for a Parents Bill of Rights, considering how many different antiwoke directions that could go in. Conservative leaders and candidates have made so much noise about classroom politics leading up to the midterms, they may feel obligated to deliver on it in some way.