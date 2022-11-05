3 things world leaders need to know as COP27 kicks off

BY The Conversation and Andrew King4 minute read

World leaders and climate experts are gathering for pivotal United Nations climate change talks in Egypt. Known as COP27, the conference will aim to put Earth on a path to net-zero emissions and keep global warming well below 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit (or 2 degrees Celsius) this century.

The world must rapidly decarbonize to avoid the most dangerous climate change harms. World leaders know this. But that knowledge must urgently turn into concrete commitments and plans. If humanity continues on its current path, we’re going to leave a hotter, deadlier world for the children of today and all future generations. Earth desperately needs COP27 to succeed. I’m a climate scientist, and I believe world leaders should have these three things top of mind heading into the conference.

1. Our planet is undeniably in crisis So far, Earth has warmed just over 1 degree Celsius relative to pre-industrial levels, meaning we’ve already damaged the climate system. Our greenhouse gas emissions have already caused sea level to rise, sea ice to shrink, and the ocean to become more acidic. The climate is changing.



And it’s not just about changes in temperature. We see changes in the ocean, the atmosphere & the land surface. Many of these trends are unprecedented in human history. pic.twitter.com/sJ82Km5trI — Ed Hawkins (@ed_hawkins) May 14, 2022 Extreme events in recent years—particularly heat waves—have the fingerprints of climate change all over them. The record-smashing heat in Western North America in 2021 saw massive wildfires and straining infrastructure. And earlier this year, temperatures in the United Kingdom reached a deadly 104.5 degrees Fahrenheit (40 degrees Celsius) for the first time on record. The ocean, too, has suffered a succession of marine heat waves that have bleached coral reefs and reduced the diversity of species they host. Heat waves will worsen as long as we keep warming the planet.

Frighteningly, we risk tipping the climate into a dangerous new regime bringing even worse consequences. Research from September finds we’re on the brink of passing five major climate “tipping points,” such as the collapse of Greenland’s ice sheet. Passing these points will lock the planet into continuing damage to the climate, even if all greenhouse gas emissions cease. 40C in London in July 2022 would have been 36C without human-caused climate change – new rapid @wxrisk study highlights huge role of climate change in deadly heat. https://t.co/BFI8ejmobQ pic.twitter.com/zR65rqG9LK — Dr Friederike Otto (@FrediOtto) July 29, 2022 Human health is also on the line. Research last month revealed the climate crisis is undermining public health through, for instance, greater spread of infectious diseases, air pollution, and food shortages. Among its disturbing findings, heat-related deaths in babies under a year old, and adults over 65, increased by 68% in 2017 to 2021, compared to from 2000 to 2004.

Future generations cannot afford our dithering on action to reduce emissions. 2. Emissions reduction is too slow Some countries, particularly in Europe, are succeeding in reducing greenhouse gas emissions through transitioning to renewable energy. But globally it’s not happening fast enough. A UN report this week found if nations deliver on their climate action goals for 2030, Earth will still heat by about 4.5 degrees Fahrenheit (2.5 degrees Celsius) this century—overshooting the Paris Agreement goal to keep global warming well below 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit (2 degrees Celsius).

Such warming would be disastrous, especially in poorer parts of the world that have contributed little to global emissions. For decades, the world has talked about reducing carbon dioxide emissions. But annual global emissions have risen by over 50% in my lifetime, and since the first COP back in 1992. The UN warns there’s still “no credible pathway” to limiting warming by 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit (1.5 degrees Celsius). Until we reach close to net-zero emissions, the amount of CO₂ in our atmosphere will rise, and the planet will warm. At our current rate, we are warming the planet by about 0.2 degrees Celsius every decade.

Global carbon dioxide emissions remain at close to record highs and have roughly quadrupled since 1960. [Image: Global Carbon Project] 3. The stalling must end With so many challenges facing the world, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the cost of living crisis, it may be tempting to view climate change as a problem that can wait. This would be a terrible idea. Climate change will get only worse. Every year of delay makes it much harder to prevent the most dangerous climate projections becoming a reality. Only concerted efforts from all nations will avoid destroying our most sensitive ecosystems, such as coral reefs. We should be doing everything we can to stop this by transitioning away from fossil fuels. Any new fossil fuel development is just making the problem worse and will cost humanity and the environment far more in future.