The best gifts for the design nerd in your life, according to 9 great designers

Some things are best left to the professionals. Like, for instance, finding the perfect gift for those extra discerning people in your life. That’s why we decided to tap great designers, from typographers to architects, to give us their go-to gifts. From a high-design match striker (yes, it’s a thing) to a subscription for art book lovers, this list has got you covered.

A more attractive way to light matches “I have two criteria to fulfill when I give a gift: First, it shouldn’t take up too much space, because we live in New York City and space comes at a premium, and second, it should be something that someone wouldn’t necessarily buy for themselves. My favorite gift combination right now is this cast iron match striker ($30), designed by Josh Owen, paired with a scented candle from DS & Durga. The match striker has a material honesty and a weight to it from the cast iron that makes a timeless piece. DS & Durga designs some of the most cutting edge scents (and graphics). At $65 a candle, it is luxurious enough to feel like a splurge and is a perfect pairing with some matches. My favorite everyday scent is Concrete After Lightning ($65). They also have some holiday-specific limited edition scents like Lightable Latkes (burning in the office right now) and Portable Xmas Tree.” — Miriam Peterson, principal architect at Peterson Rich Office

The perfect vintage find (for your kid) “We had a baby boy this year and beyond the basics, I hated the clothes available. Motor City Minis in Detroit has the cutest stuff. Not a dinosaur onesie in sight. Buy big, then hand it down.” — Hamish Smyth, founder of Standards A fish pan with a social mission [Photo: Tara Sgroi] “I love this custom, limited-edition carbon steel fish pan ($575) designed by Chef Eric Ripert. Handcrafted in France, the pan is beautiful and functional, and only gets better with use and the memories of every meal it has made. Proceeds support City Harvest, an organization close to Ripert’s and our studio’s hearts.” — David Rockwell, founder of architecture firm Rockwell Group

The best toys (for grownups) “If you want to combine your love for Top Gun: Maverick and DIY building into one gift, consider the Test Flight F-18 Hornet kit ($110) made of foam. You can paint the plane and add details to make a radio-controlled flying art project. Meanwhile, the DJI Avata ($1,388) is a great way to get amazing cinematic shots in the air. Because it’s a first-person perspective drone, it unlocks more creative, emotionally engaging shots when filming video content. And a training app allows first time drone pilots to safely learn how to fly before taking to the skies.” — Dantley Davis, Global Vice President of Digital Product Design at Nike A guide to creativity “Joey Cofone, the designer and founder of the brand Baron Fig believes that creativity isn’t magic. And now he’s written a new book about why—and how. In The Laws of Creativity ($28), Cofone demystifies the creative process by uncovering the thinking and science behind it. In doing so, he empowers his readers with practical, actionable steps toward creative excellence. The book includes 39 “laws.” Each includes surprising stories of iconic creators across history—including Albert Einstein, Serena Williams, Martin Luther King Jr., Bruce Lee, and many more—and illustrates how they used their creativity to reach incredible heights. All and all, The Laws of Creativity is a revealing and practical exploration of creativity: what it is, how it works, and how you can capture and leverage it in everyday life.” — Debbie Millman, graphic designer and host of Design Matters A better wine bottle “Sometimes, at the end of a busy day at work, it’s nice to have a glass of wine. But you don’t want to open an entire bottle, because you’ll be stuck drinking it for days—or worse, it’ll languish at the back of your fridge. Maie ($28), female-founded startup, creates single servings of Pinot Noir, Sauvignon Blanc and Rosé, packaged in elegant glass bottles that can be repurposed as bud vases when you’re done. The brand creates a beautiful experience for those of us who enjoy that one, perfectly-proportioned drink.” — Rebecca Minkoff, fashion designer

The best subscription for art book lovers “I’m a big fan of Primary Information. They’re a nonprofit that publishes artist books, including reissues of out-of-print historical works and cutting edge contemporary artists. Their annual subscription is a great deal; you get shipments throughout the year of amazing titles for $100.” — Jeremy Mickel, founder of type foundry MCKL A stunning book for your coffee table “I’m loving this book as a gift. Design ephemera! QSL? (Do You Confirm Receipt of My Transmission?) Published by Standards Manual. 2022 A collection of over 150 “QSL cards,” QSL? chronicles a moment in time before the Internet age, when global communication was thriving via amateur, or “ham,” radio operators. Discovered by designer Roger Bova, the distinctly designed cards follow the international correspondence of one ham, station W2RP, who turned out to be the longest-standing licensed operator in The United States.” — Matt Owens, partner at Athletics A throw cushion for fans of abstract art “This throw cushion’s ($750) shimmering pattern, ‘Reinhardt Metallic,’ must reference the famous abstract artist Ad Reinhardt, and I think he would approve. It’s from the Alpha Workshops, a nonprofit organization that provides decorative arts education and employment to adults with visual or invisible disabilities, which helped us with our custom light fixtures at Zaytinya in New York.” — David Rockwell