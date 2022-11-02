Meet the new team of advisers Elon Musk has tapped to reshape Twitter

Hard as it can be to believe, the most cringeworthy moment in Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover wasn’t when he sauntered into the company’s offices in San Francisco carrying a sink—a joke he had to explain to make it work.

Rather, it was the surfacing of private messages as part of the court case Twitter lodged against Musk to try and compel him to take over the company—something he finally did last week. The texts highlighted just how ordinary extraordinarily rich people can be, and led to mockery for the boorish ways in which Musk’s friends and family interacted with him over the deal. And no exchange was more embarrassing than the one between Musk and Jason Calacanis, a 51-year-old podcaster and entrepreneur who got rich in the dot-com era by developing a blogging company that he sold to AOL for more than $25 million.

“Put me in the game coach! Twitter CEO is my dream job,” Calacanis wrote to Musk at one point. When Musk later chastised Calacanis for marketing Twitter to would-be investors without Musk’s knowledge, Calacanis eventually demurred, adding: “You know I’m ride or die brother—I’d jump on a grande [sic] for you.”

Well, as it turns out, all that shameless lobbying for a role ended up benefiting Calacanis (who recently changed his Twitter bio to “Chief Meme Officer, Twitter”), as he’s apparently become one of Musk’s closest confidants, part of a small group of trusted individuals who The New York Times reports are now making decisions and advising Musk as he overhauls Twitter.