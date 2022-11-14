Here’s where to find the best free music for your YouTube videos

Whether you’re just getting started as a YouTube creator or you’re already a seasoned pro, finding the perfect audio track to accompany your video can sometimes take longer than actually shooting the video.
Legal pitfalls abound as well: You can’t just use your favorite songs without paying hefty royalties to the artists.
Ideally, there’d be a place with a bunch of freely usable, above-average music tracks for use in YouTube videos, right? Such a place exists, and it’s actually part of YouTube itself: the YouTube Audio Library.
Accessing the library
Now, if you just clicked on that link and were taken to the main YouTube page before being prompted to create your own YouTube channel, that’s normal.
Once you have a channel, though, you’ll be able to access the audio library. You’ll then have access to more than 1,500 high-quality music tracks, sortable by genre, mood, artist, duration, license type, and date added.
You’ll also have access to more than 700 decent-if-unspectacular sound effects. It’s not quite as easy to sort through them, but you can filter by category, which is better than nothing.