Here’s where to find the best free music for your YouTube videos

Whether you’re just getting started as a YouTube creator or you’re already a seasoned pro, finding the perfect audio track to accompany your video can sometimes take longer than actually shooting the video.

Legal pitfalls abound as well: You can’t just use your favorite songs without paying hefty royalties to the artists.

Ideally, there’d be a place with a bunch of freely usable, above-average music tracks for use in YouTube videos, right? Such a place exists, and it’s actually part of YouTube itself: the YouTube Audio Library.

Accessing the library

Now, if you just clicked on that link and were taken to the main YouTube page before being prompted to create your own YouTube channel, that’s normal.