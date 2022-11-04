This Danish startup wants to make nuclear cheap again—by putting plants on barges

A Danish startup named after an American physicist is working to make nuclear power cheap and scalable—even if it will still be illegal in its home country.
Copenhagen-based Seaborg Technologies aims to do so using an alternative fission-power architecture that had a brief and weird Cold War heyday: molten-salt reactors.
Where standard reactors use dense fuel rods kept under high pressure in heavy containment vessels, molten-salt reactors use liquid fuel and operate at close-to-normal atmospheric pressures, allowing them to be smaller and lighter. In the 1950s, those virtues led the Air Force to explore using molten-salt reactors to power strategic bombers—yes, it may sound like something out of Dr. Strangelove, but it actually happened—but then the plan was ultimately scrapped.
Instead of bombers, Seaborg (which was founded in 2015 and took its name from pioneering nuclear physicist Glenn Seaborg) aims to put compact molten-salt reactors on barges that can be moored outside cities.
“It significantly reduces the cost and complexity,” says cofounder and CEO Troels Schönfeldt of the molten-salt architecture. And it’s safer: The end state of a reactor malfunction in a molten-salt design should be that the fuel congeals into a stable solid.
And waste from this reactor isn’t as high-level radioactive as the leftovers from a standard nuclear plant. “We’ll still have nuclear waste, but that waste will need to be stored for a few hundred years,” Schönfeldt says—not the thousands of years that high-level radioactive waste requires.
Seaborg plans to build these reactors, with Samsung Heavy Industries constructing the barges at a shipyard in Korea, starting in 2026. (The reactor assembly is scheduled to begin around the same time as the power barge.) The company will float them to cities in the tropics needing clean energy, an approach Schönfeldt calls cheaper and faster than on-site construction. He estimates this mass-production-friendly design can initially generate power at $50 per megawatt-hour, slightly above solar and wind costs but well below that of gas and coal.