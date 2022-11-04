This Danish startup wants to make nuclear cheap again—by putting plants on barges

A Danish startup named after an American physicist is working to make nuclear power cheap and scalable—even if it will still be illegal in its home country.

Copenhagen-based Seaborg Technologies aims to do so using an alternative fission-power architecture that had a brief and weird Cold War heyday: molten-salt reactors.

Where standard reactors use dense fuel rods kept under high pressure in heavy containment vessels, molten-salt reactors use liquid fuel and operate at close-to-normal atmospheric pressures, allowing them to be smaller and lighter. In the 1950s, those virtues led the Air Force to explore using molten-salt reactors to power strategic bombers—yes, it may sound like something out of Dr. Strangelove, but it actually happened—but then the plan was ultimately scrapped.

Instead of bombers, Seaborg (which was founded in 2015 and took its name from pioneering nuclear physicist Glenn Seaborg) aims to put compact molten-salt reactors on barges that can be moored outside cities.