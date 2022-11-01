Sheryl Lee Ralph advocates for kindness at airports

When Emmy Award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph arrived at the Delta check-in desk four minutes after her flight’s 45-minute cut-off for luggage drop-off, the desk agent wouldn’t make an exception for the Abbott Elementary star’s checked bags. So Ralph, who says she has flown more than three million miles on Delta , and who has built a public platform around the importance of being kind, posted a video to her 271,000 followers on Twitter.

“I went to the airline, you know the one I’m a three million miler on, to check my bags, and I was four minutes late,” she says, standing in front of a Delta sign. “The woman said, ‘There is absolutely nothing we can do for you.’ I was like, ‘It’s only four minutes, I’ve checked into flights later than this.’ ‘Oh, absolutely not.’

“And I was saying, in these days and times, just be kinder, just be nicer, because you just never, ever know,” Ralph continues. “Anyway, I just bought my ticket on American Airlines and will be flying now.”

The tweet, which, at the time of publishing this story, has more than 28,000 likes and 2,568 retweets, garnered hundreds of replies—some supportive, many critical. Sympathetic messages largely leaned on a customer-is-always-right point of view and highlighted Ralph’s frequent flier status.

Critical comments pointed out that airlines and airports have rules and systems for a reason—and star power and airline loyalty aren’t enough to bend the rules.