Fintech, crypto, blockchain: The 5 next big things, from Ethereum-powered rewards to an investment matchmaker

Most people hear the words “blockchain” and “cryptocurrency” and immediately think of Bitcoin. But that’s far from the whole story. Crypto and blockchain technologies have helped revolutionize everything from carbon emissions data collection to banking history evaluations. At the same time, there are intriguing companies working to make crypto more accessible—such as by creating a no-code rewards program for people who make NFT purchases.

The companies behind these technologies are among the honorees in Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech awards for 2022. See a full list of all the winners across all categories here.

Winners: Fintech, crypto, and blockchain

Accern

For tuning AI to help financial professionals tame a surging sea of information

Accern created natural-language processing models specific to the needs of financial service companies that want to glean insights from news outlets, journals, social media, blogs, and other sources. Its focus on a single market helped it eliminate biases from its AI algorithms. And its no-code templates help customers get up and running quickly.

Allinfra gives organizations real data about their progress towards sustainability goals. [Photo: courtesy of Allinfra]

Allinfra

For calculating carbon footprints from hard data, not guesstimates

The Allinfra Climate platform gives organizations the ability to move beyond greenwashing and make progress toward sustainability goals based on timely, verifiable information. By retrieving data directly from sources such as smart devices and using a custom hybrid blockchain architecture, it aims to provide faster, more accurate data than conventional methods that rely on manual collection.