How to protect your job in a recession

To say that the labor market has been confusing for the past few years is an understatement. The first months of the pandemic saw some of the most dramatic job losses in a generation. But then a year later, employers were grappling with the Great Resignation and crippling labor shortages. Now, even amid rhetoric around quiet quitting , there are near daily headlines about a looming recession, volatile markets, and mass layoffs at tech companies .

According to a recent labor report, there are about two million people either short- or long-term unemployed right now.



There may be some lessons to learn from the Great Recession in 2008 and 2009, but the world of work is a very different place than it was 15 years ago. So how do you prepare for a looming recession and the possibility of layoffs? Is there such a thing as a recession-proof job?



On this week’s episode of The New Way We Work, Amanda Augustine shared her advice on how to make sure your work is visible to your manager, think about transferable skills, and stay top of mind if you are working remotely. Augustine is an expert in career advancement and has served as a career expert for Top Resume since 2015.

Is there such a thing as a ‘recession-proof’ job?

Augustine says that there isn’t such a thing as a completely recession-proof industry, but there are some that are typically considered recession resistant. They mirror, in some ways, the roles that were deemed “essential” at the start of the pandemic: healthcare, education, financial services, legal services, and utilities; in other words, things you can’t live without. As for the industries that are more at risk, they generally align Augustine says with the things that people cut back on when trying to save money: hospitality, entertainment, tourism and travel, restaurants, and retail. She advises keeping an eye on layoff trackers for trends and clues as to what may be safer and what may be more at-risk in the coming months.

Keeping the job you have

Regardless of your industry, Augustine offered some advice on how to make sure you’re seen as indispensable if your company does decide to downsize. The first thing to do she says is to become your own “hype person” and remind your manager of what you are contributing. “If you don’t have a regular meeting with your boss on a weekly or biweekly basis, perhaps it’s time to either implement that,” she advises.