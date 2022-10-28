Fast company logo
There’s growing interest in Mastodon, an alternative to Elon Musk’s Twitter. Here’s a guide to getting started with it.

Looking for Twitter alternatives? Here’s how to use Mastodon

[Photos: Mastodon]

BY Jared Newman

Now that Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover is complete, many people are suddenly turning to Mastodon in their hunt for alternative venues for tweet-like social media consumption.

Mastodon hews close to Twitter’s overall style, with “toots” instead of tweets and “boosts” instead of retweets, along with mentions, hashtags, and a chronological feed. The key difference is that Mastodon has no ads, no creepy data mining, and no centralized ownership.

It can be a little tricky to set up, though, and you may quickly discover that its attempts to clone Twitter are at odds with its decentralized nature. But don’t let that discourage you from giving it a try.

If you want to see what Mastodon’s all about, here’s how to jump in:

Step 1: Get the app (or use the website)

This is the easy part: Just download the official Mastodon app for iOS or Android. You can also get started on the web by visiting joinmastodon.org and selecting “Find a server.”

Step 2: Pick a server

Unlike Twitter, Mastodon doesn’t have a single place where you can create an account. Instead, you must choose from various servers, each with their own communities and moderation rules:

While it’s possible to follow and communicate with folks across different servers, the one you join will dictate your full Mastodon handle, the content rules you’re subject to, and the address you’ll use to sign in on the web. It also has some impact on which posts you’re able to see. (More on that shortly.)

