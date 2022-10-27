Uber announced a handful of new driver safety releases on Thursday in an effort to assuage workers’ concerns about safety on the gig platform.

The company is testing video recording within its drivers’ app, which would stop workers form having to pay and install costly dashboard cameras on their own dime.

“Talking to drivers all around the world, one consistent theme was that they want easier access to dashcams, which can hold everyone accountable and give drivers peace of mind,” CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement.

A select group of drivers in New York City, Cincinnati, Louisville, and two cities in Bazil—Santos and João Pessoa—will have the option to test the video feature. The feature will start recording as the driver pulls up near the pickup stop, record via the front-facing camera through the ride, and stop recording once the trip is complete. Uber drivers have long installed dashboard cameras and other devices to monitor their physical and vehicle safety as they transport strangers. But oftentimes, these devices run for more than $100.