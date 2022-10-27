Uber announced a handful of new driver safety releases on Thursday in an effort to assuage workers’ concerns about safety on the gig platform.
The company is testing video recording within its drivers’ app, which would stop workers form having to pay and install costly dashboard cameras on their own dime.
“Talking to drivers all around the world, one consistent theme was that they want easier access to dashcams, which can hold everyone accountable and give drivers peace of mind,” CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement.
A select group of drivers in New York City, Cincinnati, Louisville, and two cities in Bazil—Santos and João Pessoa—will have the option to test the video feature. The feature will start recording as the driver pulls up near the pickup stop, record via the front-facing camera through the ride, and stop recording once the trip is complete. Uber drivers have long installed dashboard cameras and other devices to monitor their physical and vehicle safety as they transport strangers. But oftentimes, these devices run for more than $100.
“We always thought that there was promise here in terms of presenting a kind of free, scalable option for drivers that they could not actually have to install or pay for a dashcam, because not everyone wants to install extra hardware in their vehicle. And we felt that this was a pretty cool way to give them access to that,” says Rebecca Payne, who leads Uber’s personal safety products.
The recorded video will be encrypted on the driver’s phone and can’t be accessed by Uber unless the person files an incident report. The driver is also unable to go back and play the video. After seven days, Uber said, the file will be deleted.
The company has already been tooling with an audio-only recording feature. The audio feature will be expanded to drivers and riders in six additional U.S. cities (Cincinnati, Nashville, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Antonia, and Tucson). The clips are also encrypted and stored directly on the user’s device. If a safety-related incident occurs, the person filing can attach the audio file with the safety report if they choose to do so.