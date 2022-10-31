This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here .

A new crop of calendar apps aims to help you organize your schedule. Most of these apps integrate with your Google Calendar or Outlook, so you don’t have to give up your existing system. They layer on top to make it easier to add events, schedule tasks, coordinate meeting times, and plan your day.

Sunsama is one I’ve found useful lately. Read on below for its strengths and limitations. I’ve also noted a few alternatives.

Sunsama helps you plan your day

When you open Sunsama, a prompt invites you to plan your day. First, you’re shown a summary of what you completed the previous day. Then, responding to a series of brief prompts, you list and prioritize tasks and put them on your calendar. When the day ends, you’re encouraged to reflect on what you accomplished and what you’re aiming to do the next day.