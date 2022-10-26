Clorox just recalled these Pine-Sol cleaning supplies over fears of dangerous bacteria

Clorox products are meant to keep your environment free of germs. But some cleaning supplies from its Pine-Sol brand may have the opposite effect, potentially containing harmful bacteria.

Notably, the original pine-scented Pine-Sol is not included in this recall, so if you’re a fan of the classics, you’re good to go.

The cleaning products, which were just recalled by Clorox, may contain Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a bacterium that can cause serious infection in people with weakened immune systems. It can enter the body through the eyes, breaks in the skin, or inhalation.

If you own one of these products, check the date code to ensure it’s included in this recall. The date code is located on the side of the bottle in black lettering. If the date code on your product begins with the prefix “A4” and is followed by a five-digit number less than 22249, it’s impacted by this recall.

According to a news release on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website, the recall affects 37 million products.

If you have an impacted product, take pictures of the 12-digit UPC code, listed by the barcode, and the date code, then throw away the product. If you have the receipt, you can contact Pine-Sol for a full refund of the purchase price. If you don’t have the receipt, you can still get a refund for the manufacturer’s suggested retail price.