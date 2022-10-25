Microsoft earnings narrowly beat analyst expectations

Microsoft reported slowing profits and cloud growth that fell short in its fiscal first quarter, sending shares of the software maker down slightly in extended trading.

The company posted a slight beat when it came to the top and bottom lines. Microsoft reported $2.35 per share on revenue of $50.12 billion, compared to Wall Street’s anticipated $2.30 per share on $49.61 billion.

Still, while revenue gained 11%, its net income has decreased 14% to $17.56 billion.

“In a world facing increasing headwinds, digital technology is the ultimate tailwind,” CEO Satya Nadella wrote in an earnings release. “In this environment, we’re focused on helping our customers do more with less, while investing in secular growth areas and managing our cost structure in a disciplined way.”