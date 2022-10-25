Saie unites 35+ beauty brands to raise money for reproductive justice

Launching today: a first-of-its-kind groundswell movement rooted in the beauty industry and borne from an inspirational Zoom event that led to an Instagram DM exchange earlier this summer. The Every Body Campaign unites more than 35 beauty brands in an effort to raise money and awareness for SisterSong , a national organization dedicated to improving reproductive health access for the United States’ most marginalized communities.

Monica Simpson (L) and Laney Crowell (R) [Photos: Courtesy Saie Beauty]

Spearheaded by Saie Beauty founder Laney Crowell, who DMed SisterSong executive director Monica Simpson after hearing her speak at a Zoom event in July, The Every Body Campaign offers bestselling products from beauty brands such as Elf Beauty, Alpyn Beauty, Keys Soulcare, Josie Maran, and The Inkey List.

Beauty products earmarked for the campaign have been repackaged in a vibrant green—inspired by the prevalence of green at the reproductive rights protests following the Supreme Court overturn of Roe v. Wade earlier this year—and 100 percent of proceeds from the sales of these products will go to support SisterSong.

[Photo: Courtesy Saie Beauty]

“At Saie, we’re a clean and performance-driven makeup brand with a people and planet positive mission to create positive change—that’s our north star—so this came really naturally,” Crowell tells Fast Company. “The beauty industry is really unique in a lot of ways—one of which is that we’re an industry started by women. We’re primarily run by women, led by women, and ultimately profiting from women. So to not be standing up for our bodily autonomy would be unnatural.”