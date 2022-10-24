These brands are reportedly dropping Ye after his anti-Semitic remarks

Update Tuesday, 5:45 p.m. ET:

On Tuesday, Adidas announced that it “terminated its partnership with Ye,” following mounting pressure from celebrities and organizations. “Adidas’ action sends a powerful message that antisemitism and bigotry have no place in society,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, in a statement. Gap also announced that it would remove Yeezy Gap products from its stores. Original Story: CAA, a premier talent agency, severed ties on Monday with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, according to the Los Angeles Times. The move follows a number of recent anti-Semitic remarks from the artist, drawing widespread condemnations and, now, even a boycott.

Over the weekend, a group appeared to gather over the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles bearing a banner that read “Kanye is right about the Jews.” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre wrote in response that “these actions in LA are disgusting and should be condemned.” Celebrities along with organizations such as the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and StopAntisemitism have admonished Ye’s remarks in public statements and defended the Jewish community. “Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” Kim Kardashian, the artist’s ex-wife, wrote on Twitter. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

Now, as Ye’s yearslong partnership with Adidas is under review, according to CNBC, calls continue for the footwear brand to officially cut ties. The ADL started a petition to condemn anti-Semitism and implore Adidas to reconsider its partnership with Ye. “Thank you, CAA. Thank you for demonstrating what a business can and should do in response to Ye’s antisemitic comments,” Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO, wrote on Twitter. “@adidas, are you going to be next?” A spokesperson for Adidas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Here are the other companies and brands that reportedly cut ties with the artist. MRC MRC, the film and television studio, had completed a documentary about Ye. Studio executives officially shelved that documentary on Monday, Variety reported. “This morning, after discussion with our filmmakers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for our recently completed documentary about Kanye West. We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform,” MRC studio executives said in a statement, according to Variety. Balenciaga On the heels of Ye’s appearance at Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Week show, the fashion brand officially cut ties with the artist. The brand’s parent company told WWD that “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist.”

Vogue Page Six reported that Vogue magazine and its editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour, cut ties with Ye in light of his recent remarks. The relationship already appeared on the rocks after Vogue released a statement defending its editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, whose critiques of Ye’s collection and messaging met now-deleted mockery from the artist. These events come after a yearslong friendship between Ye and Wintour, who recently appeared to don Yeezy sunglasses at New York Fashion Week in September, according to the Sun.