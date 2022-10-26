5 tips to give a second life to your old laptop

If you’re like me, there’s an old laptop stuffed in a drawer somewhere that you don’t use anymore. Maybe you upgraded, or got a new one through work. Whatever the case, don’t let your tech asset go to waste: There are plenty of cool things that you can do with a spare laptop, no matter how old and bashed up it might be. If it still boots up, it’s still got value.

One thing to note here is that you should reset the laptop and remove all your data. Doing so will ensure that your old photos or web browsing habits won’t suddenly reappear. Turn it into a media server How would you like to have your music, movies, and photos available wherever you are? Take your old laptop, copy all your media to an external hard drive and install the app Plex, which runs as a server on the laptop and streams your media to anyone and any device in the house that can run the free client. You can control who (and what they) can watch, and Plex automatically compresses the media, allowing content to stream over any bandwidth—even on slow connections and on low-end devices. Plex is free, but some features (such as recording live TV and the advanced indexing features) are only available with a $4.99 a month Plex Pass subscription. Plex Server is a bit complex to set up, but there are helpful installation guides on the Internet.

Turn it into a kid’s computer Google Chromebooks are great for your kids: They can browse the web, run Android apps, and perform most of the same functions as a Windows or Mac computer, but with limits that a parent can control. You don’t have to buy a new Chromebook to use the Chrome OS they run, though: Google recently released a version of its Chrome OS, called Flex, that can run on many old laptops. Google has tested it on over 400 older computers, including iMacs from 2010 and Dell laptops from 2014. I’ve installed it on a few old laptops, and it has worked without issues on some that were even older. Google offers the latest version for free to test out. To install it, create a bootable image on a USB flash drive and boot the laptop from that, then write the Chrome OS Flex software to the hard drive in place of Windows or Mac OS. It sounds complex, but it isn’t that difficult if you follow the instructions. Once installed, use your Google account to configure it, including setting limits on web browsing, which apps it can run, and how long it can be used. It still has a few rough edges, but it’s a great way to give an old laptop a new lease of life.

