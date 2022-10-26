Here’s how Disney can create a magical ‘Disney Prime’ experience

Walt Disney was once asked about the secret to his success. “By nature I’m an experimenter,” he replied. “I don’t believe in sequels. I can’t follow popular cycles. I have to move on to new things. So with the success of Mickey, I was determined to diversify.”
In the years since, Disney has diversified extensively—and retained its corner of culture at the same time—by consistently adding new characters, media brands, and entertainment experiences. It has reimagined classic films for modern audiences and entered the world of superheroes. Without a doubt, the mouse-mascotted media business has blossomed into an aspirational monument that holds a unique place in the hearts of consumers around the globe.
And despite its success, it continues to lead with an experiment-first mindset, with its latest announcement serving as proof in point.
In August, Disney confirmed it is exploring a new paid membership program, and while details are sparse, we know it will be a tiered membership that includes exclusive discounts and benefits across its entire portfolio of products and services. Cost, scope, and name all remain a mystery for now, but according to reports, in-house execs privately refer to the project as “Disney Prime”—a nod to the market-leading, money-printing, e-commerce ecosystem Jeff Bezos built via Amazon.
But does this departure make sense for a brand like Disney? Or is it being overly influenced by popular cycles and making a decision that simply doesn’t suit the brand?
Dreams to sell and buy
One can understand why any company would look to Amazon Prime as a business model to learn from due to its sheer size, impact, and success.
But to set the record straight, Prime underpins Amazon’s specific ecosystem. Prime members are offered grocery deliveries through Fresh, access to streaming services through Prime Video, and next-day delivery for thousands of products on Amazon. This combined offering saw Amazon’s revenue for the past year reach the dizzying heights of nearly $486 billion—a 9.61% increase year over year.