Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

They’re free, open source and easy to use, livening up a journalism project or any site.

These 6 tools from Knight Lab allow you to embed audio, create interactive features, and more

[Source images: cgdeaw/Getty Images;
Ben Kolde/Unsplash]

BY Jeremy Caplan

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here.

Six tools from the Northwestern University Knight Lab make it easy to enhance anything you’re publishing on the Web. They’re free, open source and easy to use, livening up a journalism project or any site. Here’s how the tools can be most useful. 

Soundcite 

Integrate sound right inside your text. It’s like adding a play button on top of certain words you’re publishing online. When people click the play button on those words, they’ll hear audio you’ve uploaded. It won’t open another window, nor will readers see an embedded audio file. 

You can add music, interview clips, or anything else. Check out these examples, and see how John Jeremiah Sullivan incorporated blues and banjo riffs into his New York Times piece, The Ballad of Geeshie and Elvie. It works with WordPress or most other sites. Simple instructions to bring text to life with sounds. 

Juxtapose 

Show before-and-after images to illustrate how something has changed. All you have to do is upload two images. Viewers can then drag a scrubber to examine differences between the two visuals. You can use it to:

  • Demonstrate damage done by a natural disaster or climate change
  • Highlight visual differences between two different coronavirus variants
  • Show portraits of someone then and now 

Alternative option: Flourish, a free data viz tool, also offers a nice photo slider tool.  

SceneVR

Turn the panoramic photos you’ve taken on your phone into an interactive series of immersive scenes people can explore in their browser. Just export pano or 360 photos and arrange them in the order of whatever narrative you’d like. 

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jeremy Caplan is the director of teaching and learning at CUNY’s Newmark Graduate School of Journalism and the creator of the Wonder Tools newsletter. More

Explore Topics