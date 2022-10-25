These 6 tools from Knight Lab allow you to embed audio, create interactive features, and more

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here .

Six tools from the Northwestern University Knight Lab make it easy to enhance anything you’re publishing on the Web. They’re free, open source and easy to use, livening up a journalism project or any site. Here’s how the tools can be most useful.

Integrate sound right inside your text. It’s like adding a play button on top of certain words you’re publishing online. When people click the play button on those words, they’ll hear audio you’ve uploaded. It won’t open another window, nor will readers see an embedded audio file.

You can add music, interview clips, or anything else. Check out these examples, and see how John Jeremiah Sullivan incorporated blues and banjo riffs into his New York Times piece, The Ballad of Geeshie and Elvie. It works with WordPress or most other sites. Simple instructions to bring text to life with sounds.