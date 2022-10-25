These 6 tools from Knight Lab allow you to embed audio, create interactive features, and more

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here.
Six tools from the Northwestern University Knight Lab make it easy to enhance anything you’re publishing on the Web. They’re free, open source and easy to use, livening up a journalism project or any site. Here’s how the tools can be most useful.
Soundcite
Integrate sound right inside your text. It’s like adding a play button on top of certain words you’re publishing online. When people click the play button on those words, they’ll hear audio you’ve uploaded. It won’t open another window, nor will readers see an embedded audio file.
You can add music, interview clips, or anything else. Check out these examples, and see how John Jeremiah Sullivan incorporated blues and banjo riffs into his New York Times piece, The Ballad of Geeshie and Elvie. It works with WordPress or most other sites. Simple instructions to bring text to life with sounds.
Juxtapose
Show before-and-after images to illustrate how something has changed. All you have to do is upload two images. Viewers can then drag a scrubber to examine differences between the two visuals. You can use it to:
- Demonstrate damage done by a natural disaster or climate change
- Highlight visual differences between two different coronavirus variants
- Show portraits of someone then and now
Alternative option: Flourish, a free data viz tool, also offers a nice photo slider tool.
SceneVR
Turn the panoramic photos you’ve taken on your phone into an interactive series of immersive scenes people can explore in their browser. Just export pano or 360 photos and arrange them in the order of whatever narrative you’d like.