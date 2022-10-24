iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura release time: Here’s when you can download the new operating systems worldwide today

Today is a major software launch day for Apple. The company will release two of its next-generation operating systems for its iPad tablets and Mac computers—iPadOS 16.1 and macOS Ventura, respectively.

The new operating systems follow in the footsteps of iOS 16, which Apple released for the iPhone last month. iPadOS 16.1 and macOS Ventura will include many of the features iOS 16 has, as well as some iPad and Mac-specific features, the most prominent being the all-new Stage Manager multitasking system. In addition, iPadOS 16.1 and macOS Ventura will add the ability to unsend and edit messages, bring the Weather app to both platforms, introduce the new iCloud Shared Photo Library, and much more.

In addition to iPadOS 16.1 and macOS Ventura, Apple is expected to release iOS 16.1 today and tvOS 16.1. iOS 16.1 will add iPhone support for iCloud Shared Photo Library and Live Activities on the lock screen.

So what time can you download iPadOS 16.1 & macOS Ventura? Apple will likely release its latest software updates at 10 a.m. PT, which is 1 p.m. ET, today, October 24. Here’s how the launch time translates to time zones around the world: