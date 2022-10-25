Amazon’s Fire HD 8 tablet would still be better with Google

After setting up Amazon’s new Fire HD 8 tablet, I was quickly reminded of how hamstrung it is without the Google Play Store.
Sideloading Google’s app store is usually my first move when acquiring one of Amazon’s tablets. But because I received a review unit ahead of last week’s official launch, the usual steps didn’t work for the Fire HD 8.
That in turn left me with the Amazon Appstore’s far more limited selection and plenty of gaps in functionality. And it made me wonder why Amazon and Google haven’t found a way to end their long-running impasse. Shouldn’t these companies put aside their petty differences and find more ways to work together?
Going without Google Play
The Fire HD 8 is better than the 7-inch model thanks to a much roomier screen, and while it still feels a bit sluggish despite a 30% faster processor than before, Amazon’s tendency to offer deep discounts makes the value unbeatable. (The tablet currently costs $100 at full price, but half-price deals were common on previous models.)
Even as a budget tablet, though, the Fire HD 8 is only viable without the Google Play Store if your needs are fairly narrow.
It supports most streaming video apps, for instance, so you can watch Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+ and the like on its 8-inch, 720p display. Major social media apps such as Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok are available as well, and of course it’s great for reading e-books provided you’re a Kindle user (though I wish the app supported page turn animations, like it does on iOS). Amazon sells a $30 fabric cover with a triangular flap that folds back like a picture frame, making tabletop use especially convenient.
But even within the confines of media consumption, you’ll run into some limitations. On the Fire HD 8, Amazon’s Appstore is missing Apple TV+, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, and Fubo TV. It also lacks Apple Music and YouTube Music.