Amazon’s Fire HD 8 tablet would still be better with Google

After setting up Amazon’s new Fire HD 8 tablet, I was quickly reminded of how hamstrung it is without the Google Play Store.

Sideloading Google’s app store is usually my first move when acquiring one of Amazon’s tablets. But because I received a review unit ahead of last week’s official launch, the usual steps didn’t work for the Fire HD 8.

That in turn left me with the Amazon Appstore’s far more limited selection and plenty of gaps in functionality. And it made me wonder why Amazon and Google haven’t found a way to end their long-running impasse. Shouldn’t these companies put aside their petty differences and find more ways to work together?

Going without Google Play

The Fire HD 8 is better than the 7-inch model thanks to a much roomier screen, and while it still feels a bit sluggish despite a 30% faster processor than before, Amazon’s tendency to offer deep discounts makes the value unbeatable. (The tablet currently costs $100 at full price, but half-price deals were common on previous models.)