World Changing Ideas Awards Extended Deadline This Friday, 12/13!
Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Fire tablets’ limited app selection is really getting tiresome.

Amazon’s Fire HD 8 tablet would still be better with Google

[Photo: Amazon]

BY Jared Newman4 minute read

After setting up Amazon’s new Fire HD 8 tablet, I was quickly reminded of how hamstrung it is without the Google Play Store.

Sideloading Google’s app store is usually my first move when acquiring one of Amazon’s tablets. But because I received a review unit ahead of last week’s official launch, the usual steps didn’t work for the Fire HD 8.

That in turn left me with the Amazon Appstore’s far more limited selection and plenty of gaps in functionality. And it made me wonder why Amazon and Google haven’t found a way to end their long-running impasse. Shouldn’t these companies put aside their petty differences and find more ways to work together?

Going without Google Play

The Fire HD 8 is better than the 7-inch model thanks to a much roomier screen, and while it still feels a bit sluggish despite a 30% faster processor than before, Amazon’s tendency to offer deep discounts makes the value unbeatable. (The tablet currently costs $100 at full price, but half-price deals were common on previous models.)

Even as a budget tablet, though, the Fire HD 8 is only viable without the Google Play Store if your needs are fairly narrow.

[Photo: Jared Newman]

It supports most streaming video apps, for instance, so you can watch Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+ and the like on its 8-inch, 720p display. Major social media apps such as Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok are available as well, and of course it’s great for reading e-books provided you’re a Kindle user (though I wish the app supported page turn animations, like it does on iOS). Amazon sells a $30 fabric cover with a triangular flap that folds back like a picture frame, making tabletop use especially convenient.

But even within the confines of media consumption, you’ll run into some limitations. On the Fire HD 8, Amazon’s Appstore is missing Apple TV+, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream, and Fubo TV. It also lacks Apple Music and YouTube Music.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jared Newman covers apps and technology from his remote Cincinnati outpost. He also writes two newsletters, Cord Cutter Weekly and Advisorator. More

Explore Topics