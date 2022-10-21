Apple is losing its industrial design boss . . . again

Apple’s vice president of industrial design, Evans Hankey, is leaving the mothership only three years after taking over Jony Ive’s post, the company has confirmed. Apple hasn’t offered an official explanation for why Hankey is leaving such a coveted position, perhaps the hottest, most visible design job on the planet. But to my eyes, it doesn’t bode well for the company’s design vision, which was already in question after Ive left in 2019.

Subscribe to the Design newsletter. The latest innovations in design brought to you every weekday Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

advertisement

The possibility of Hankey commenting on why she’s leaving the Zeus throne in the pantheon of design is next to none. And Apple hasn’t said a word beyond the obligatory “the senior design team has strong leaders with decades of experience. Evans plans to stay on as we work through the transition, and we’d like to thank her for her leadership and contributions.” Nobody knows who will be taking the position next, but I suspect the line is already packed with candidates lusting to become the next design god. I have my doubts that this will ever happen with Cook directing. From the outside, it feels like Hankey was never given the opportunity to become the next Ive because Apple didn’t want a next Ive in the first place.