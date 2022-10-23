How the sanctions against Russia could affect the world’s energy transition

The European Union has just approved new sanctions against Russia, including a price cap on oil sales, following the United States’ September 30 announcement of new economic sanctions. Both announcements are in response to Russia’s annexation of four regions of Ukraine.

Christof Rühl, a senior research scholar at Columbia University, has described this “sanction-picking” as a reckless gamble. He’s warned that energy sanctions will backfire, causing oil prices to surge, which will be economically detrimental to sanctioning countries. The perception that sanctions on Russia’s oil will economically restrain Russia does not account for the dynamics of the global oil market. The U.S. treasury secretary cautioned Europe against imposing full sanctions on Russia’s energy exports, warning that it could result in elevated oil prices that would benefit Russia but be detrimental to the global economy. Although Russia’s crude oil has been sold at a discount this year, the price is still higher than before the pandemic. This means Russia is still making more than the minimum price needed to finance its government budget and international financial obligations.

Russia has also shifted away from Western markets, toward the Chinese market, since following its annexation of Crimea. This means that imposing sanctions on Russia’s oil sector will have limited effects on Russia’s economy. What can be done? The sanctions against Russia are strangling an important international source of energy, critical metals, and minerals, causing nonrenewable and green energy shortages, and driving up inflation. Given the role Russia plays in energy supply, the global economy could soon be faced with one of the largest energy supply shocks ever.

Ultimately, the impact of oil sanctions on Russia is limited, while repercussions on the global economy and countries’ abilities to achieve energy security and transition are severe. As Nikos Tsafos, the previous energy chair at the Center for Strategic and International Studies wrote in March: “A weapon is most useful when aimed at something—it is not clear what the Western weaponization of energy exports is meant to accomplish exactly.” It is time to evaluate the economic costs of the sanctions on the world and on Russia. Polls show inflation is the most pressing issue for the public in many countries. There is room for political leaders to make the case that some sanctions are not working and should be changed.