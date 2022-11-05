8 great Spotify playlists to help you focus

BY Doug Aamoth2 minute read

I have the dubious distinction of requiring absolute silence while I work. Except if it’s too quiet, of course.

In that case, I require music. But no lyrics! Too distracting. The good news is that there’s an almost endless supply of focus-friendly Spotify playlists spanning multiple genres and moods. Here are the eight I’ve found most helpful. Peaceful Piano I like to play Peaceful Piano really quietly. Loud enough to hear, of course, but just barely.

As its name suggests, it’s peaceful, all right–and there’s plenty of it: almost 300 tracks eating up 11 whopping hours. These are contemporary but classical-sounding piano tracks, too, played by modern day artists. So there’s plenty of stuff to fall in love with for the first time. Jazz in the Background “Peaceful Piano is all well and good, Doug,” you say, “But just 11 hours doesn’t cut it.”

