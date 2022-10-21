People trust tech more than any other industry, but not nearly as much as they used to

Between fake news, identity theft, sprawling spam, rampaging trolls, and an overall increased level of toxicity, there’s a lot to mistrust when it comes to technology. But despite the growing list of negatives, the tech industry is still the most trusted sector among consumers today.

That’s according to Edelman’s annual Trust Barometer’s Trust in Technology special report, released this week, which spoke with 15,000 people in 15 global markets. While the survey registered strong overall trust in tech (76%, up four points from a separate report released in January), it also noted growing skepticism around social media and emerging tech.

Edelman, in its larger survey of industries, breaks out social media separately from technology. But that hasn’t stopped more than 9 out of 10 people from folding it into their definition of “tech companies.” And once they do, overall trust in the sector falls, by as much as 10% in developed markets. Overall trust of social media companies is below 50%, though it has gone up slightly in the last 10 months.

“The challenge of trust in tech companies isn’t due to the failure of technology, but a failure to deliver on people’s expectations for societal impact and responsible leadership,” said Sanjay Nair, global technology chair of Edelman, in an accompanying essay. “Tech has shown its capacity for great change. It is up to tech leaders to prove that this change is for the better and ever more inclusive.”