Selling or trading in an old iPhone? Do these 4 things first

Happy New iPhone Season, everyone. The leaves have started turning, the kids are back in school, there’s a nip in the air, and iPhone users the world over check to see if they’re due for an upgrade.

Whether you’ve got a new iPhone on the way or you’ve already transferred everything from the old phone to the new one, there are a handful of steps you should take in order to prepare your old phone for its next phase of life.

Disable Find My iPhone

The first thing we’re going to do is disable the Find My iPhone location-tracking feature.

To do that, head into Settings, tap your Apple ID at the very top, then tap the “Find My” button.