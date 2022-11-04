Fast company logo
Don’t just box up that old iPhone and send it on its way. Here’s what you need to do beforehand.

Selling or trading in an old iPhone? Do these 4 things first

BY Doug Aamoth2 minute read

Happy New iPhone Season, everyone. The leaves have started turning, the kids are back in school, there’s a nip in the air, and iPhone users the world over check to see if they’re due for an upgrade.

Whether you’ve got a new iPhone on the way or you’ve already transferred everything from the old phone to the new one, there are a handful of steps you should take in order to prepare your old phone for its next phase of life.

Disable Find My iPhone

The first thing we’re going to do is disable the Find My iPhone location-tracking feature.

To do that, head into Settings, tap your Apple ID at the very top, then tap the “Find My” button.

In the next section, tap Find My iPhone and then toggle the slider to the off position.

This is an essential step. If you don’t do it, the next person to own your phone might not be able to activate it thanks to a security feature called Activation Lock. This feature is designed to prevent your iPhone from being activated if you lose it or it gets stolen.

Doug Aamoth is a 20-year veteran of the tech industry and has written extensively about trends in Big Tech; innovative, new products; and personal-productivity tips.You can connect with him on Twitter/X and LinkedIn. More

