For GoldieBlox’s Debbie Sterling, animation is a family business

When Debbie Sterling was growing up, she knew that her grandmother, Sterling Sturtevant, had been a designer in the animation business in the 1950s and early 1960s–working on Mr. Magoo cartoons, inventive TV commercials, and more–back when few women had creative jobs in the industry. Tragically, Sturtevant died of pancreatic cancer in 1962 at age 39, long before Sterling was born. But she was very much a presence in the household.

“As a kid, she was a legend in my eyes,” Sterling explains. “How cool was it to have somebody who worked on animation [in the family]? We had pictures of some of her art around the house, and we all kind of idolized her and her work. And in particular, she was really a role model for me because I was fortunate enough to have artistic ability that I believe was passed down from her.”

Sterling Sturtevant animation storyboard drawings featuring Mr. Magoo. [Photo: Courtesy Debbie Sterling]

Instead of pursuing an art career, Sterling ended up getting a degree in mechanical engineering from Stanford. Bothered by the underrepresentation of women in technical fields, she started to think of ways to get girls more interested in STEM careers. And that led her to create GoldieBlox–a Kickstarter campaign that became a full-blown company focused on toys meant to get girls building stuff.

Along the way, the GoldieBlox brand expanded from playthings into content. “Even in the earliest days as a toy company, we were actually producing a lot of media, because we were doing our own marketing in-house,” says Sterling. “And a lot of the videos that we made in our early days went viral and really put the company on the map.”