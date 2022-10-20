Report: $3.4 billion investment in the space industry in Q3

Space Capital has released its quarterly report on investment in the space industry. In the third quarter of 2022, investors injected $3.4 billion into 79 individual space companies, broadly defined across infrastructure, distribution, and applications.
Infrastructure
It comes as no surprise that SpaceX takes the cake in capital raised over Q3 with its $1.9 billion Series R. Over the past decade, the industry leader in launch has accounted for 38% of investment into launch.
In total, investors put $2.5 billion into space infrastructure companies last quarter, a significant decrease from the wild highs in 2021 investment.
Though the launch sector represented far and away the largest piece of the pie last quarter, the analysts made a point to highlight the smaller players in the game. This subset excludes the launch and satellite industries, and has represented $3.1 billion of $54.8 billion of total investment into infrastructure since 2013. Most of this has been concentrated in stations, logistics, and lunar infrastructure.
2021 saw a spike in emerging industry investment at $1.4 billion (45% of the total amount ever invested in the sector), but the trend didn’t continue in 2022. So far this year, emerging industries investment is essentially on par with 2020 numbers.
Distribution
The distribution investment area covers “hardware and software to connect, manage, and process data from space-based assets.” Of the three areas, it’s seen the least investment since 2013 at $8.3 billion. In Q3, investors dedicated $44 million across five rounds.
ATLAS Space Operations’ $26 million Series B accounted for 59% of the dollars flowing into distribution last quarter. Sofant Technologies’ $2 million seed and Fixposition’s $1 million round joined ATLAS at the top of the list.