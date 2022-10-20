Report: $3.4 billion investment in the space industry in Q3

Space Capital has released its quarterly report on investment in the space industry. In the third quarter of 2022, investors injected $3.4 billion into 79 individual space companies, broadly defined across infrastructure, distribution, and applications.

Infrastructure

It comes as no surprise that SpaceX takes the cake in capital raised over Q3 with its $1.9 billion Series R. Over the past decade, the industry leader in launch has accounted for 38% of investment into launch.

In total, investors put $2.5 billion into space infrastructure companies last quarter, a significant decrease from the wild highs in 2021 investment.

Though the launch sector represented far and away the largest piece of the pie last quarter, the analysts made a point to highlight the smaller players in the game. This subset excludes the launch and satellite industries, and has represented $3.1 billion of $54.8 billion of total investment into infrastructure since 2013. Most of this has been concentrated in stations, logistics, and lunar infrastructure.