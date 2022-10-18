Netflix blows away growth expectations, thanks to big bets, binging, and a serial killer

Netflix’s bright-and-shiny third-quarter earnings report sent its stock price skyrocketing late Tuesday, after the entertainment giant beat Wall Street expectations across the board and grew its subscriber count by more than double what it had projected earlier.

The streaming company reported revenue of $7.93 billion (compared to an expected $7.84 billion), and earnings per share of $3.10 (compared to an expected $2.13). But perhaps its starriest statistic was the addition of 2.41 million subscribers in the past quarter, compared to a projected 1.09 million subscribers.

Netflix’s stock soared over 14% after the closing bell, on the tailwinds of the report.

The good news follows a rough few quarters for Netflix. In the spring, it posted a net loss of subscribers for the first time in a decade, spooking investors and kicking off a monthslong stock free fall. In the summer, the company reported even more dismal numbers, with the subscriber loss widening from 200,000 to 1 million fewer Netflix watchers at the year’s halfway point. The one-two punch of back-to-back losses—a sharp recoil from the company’s pandemic gains, which took its stock price to a record high as recently as fall 2021—was so devastating that some began to speculate that it was ripe for acquisition, especially given the increasingly competitive landscape shaped by the streaming wars. By the time of the latest earnings release, Netflix stock had dropped 60% year-to-date.